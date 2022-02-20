Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer had to cancel his planned trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after he tested positive for Covid-19…reports Asian Lite News

He was scheduled to attend events held during the food, agriculture and livelihoods Week, which was launched at the Dubai Expo 2020 and featured a three-day Israeli conference starting from Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Forer was to sign a wide range of agreements at the UAE, alongside holding meetings with other Agriculture Ministers, according to the Israeli conference’s website.

In his tweet late Saturday, Oded Forer said the event would be held without him, and he would be on quarantine.

The ministry’s Director General Naama Kaufman Fass will take his place at the events.

The conference, which will be participated by scientists, industry representatives and policy makers from Israel and around the world, includes meetings and discussions on new technologies, innovation and knowledge, according to its website.

In the last 24 hours, Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 12,568 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily figure since January 3, bringing the country’s caseload to 3,535,062.

The number of death cases from the virus in Israel rose to 9,842, with eight new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 832 to 822.

The number of active cases declined to 142,486, the lowest number since January 8.

