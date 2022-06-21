Make it in the Emirates Forum kicks off today

The ”Make it in the Emirates Forum” began on Tuesday, drawing a large number of local and international industrial companies, government entities, financing institutions, and investors…reports Asian Lite News

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), under the theme of “Invest, Partner, Grow”, provides an important platform for presenting local investment opportunities in the national industrial sector and boost it, which is a key enabler of the UAE’s economic diversification efforts.

More than 1,300 representatives from investment firms, financial institutions, national companies and public sector entities participate in the forum, with more than 20 key stakeholders speaking on topics including industrial growth strategies.

During the forum, major national companies will present billions of dirhams of investment opportunities in various fields, including defence, petrochemicals, metals, electrical appliances and equipment, rubber and plastics, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies among others.

ALSO READ: UAE joins IPHE global initiative

The event will witness the signing of a number of Memoranda of Understanding, commercial agreements and industrial partnerships.

Government entities will unveil incentives, such as a significant access to capital financing, with flexible repayment terms, low interest rates, and other financial solutions.

The forum will include sessions that highlight key topics including investment opportunities in the industrial sector, expected demand for products and services, and the future of industry.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]