Mansour bin Zayed announces reformation of COP28 Higher Committee

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has announced the reformation of the National Higher Committee that was formed to oversee preparations for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), set to be hosted at Expo City Dubai in the UAE in 2023, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as the Higher Committee Chairman.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee, which includes ministers and officials from various national sectors, to ensure that a whole-of-government effort that is aligned across the strategic, diplomatic, political, economic, technical, and organisational levels in preparation for COP28.

The members of the Committee include Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocols and Strategic Narratives (FPSNA); Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lt. Gen. Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director-General of State Security Department at Dubai Police; Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP); Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.

Sheikh Mansour noted that the formation of the Higher Committee reflects the UAE’s commitment to delivering a successful and inclusive COP28 that will advance critical climate negotiations and create equal opportunities for all stakeholders and segments of society to find practical solutions.

The climate summit will also serve as a platform for the UAE to promote its view of climate action as an opportunity that drives sustainable economic and social development for all nations.

He also affirmed that this move complements the UAE’s leading role in climate action and multilateral cooperation as the permanent host country for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first country in the region to launch a Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The UAE leverages effective and innovative climate action as a key driver to building a new low-carbon economic growth model underpinned by sustainability, and one that will create meaningful employment opportunities in new sectors thereby driving the ambitions of the UAE, the region, and the world.

