His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over a swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed judges in Dubai Courts…reports Asian Lite News

The ceremony, held at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, saw five first instance court judges and judicial inspectors taking the oath to faithfully and impartially administer justice and perform duties under the observed laws.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the judges success in their new mission and urged them to abide by the values of impartiality and integrity and to respect individuals’ human rights and dignity.

Also attending were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, a number of ministers and heads of local departments in Dubai.

Mohammed bin Rashid presided swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed judges (WAM)

