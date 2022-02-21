His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of three newly appointed Ambassadors to the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

The event, held at Expo 2020 Dubai, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers.

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three newly appointed ambassadors (WAM)

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Sofian Shibani, Ambassador of Libya to the UAE; Mamary Camara, Ambassador of Mali to the UAE, and Luis Alfonso De Alba Gongora, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE.

He welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE will support the new Ambassadors in carrying out their mission to enhance bilateral ties and underscored the UAE’s keenness to build bridges of friendship and collaboration with various friendly countries.

The newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders and heads of state to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of further prosperity to the UAE and its people. (WAM)

