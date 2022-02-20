His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE’s keenness to develop its economic, trade, and development ties with Latin American countries, particularly Uruguay…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received at Al Shati Palace, President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, who is visiting the UAE to attend his country’s National Day celebrations tomorrow at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mohammed bin Zayed receives President of Uruguay (WAM)

After receiving the President of Uruguay, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with him bilateral relations between the UAE and Uruguay and enhancing and expanding their horizons in various fields in the best interests of the two friendly countries. They also tackled several regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also touched on the significance of Expo 2020 Dubai and its success over the past months in promoting global dialogue on creating a better future for humanity.

In this connection, they also spoke about Uruguay’s participation and importance in introducing its culture and development vision.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE’s keenness to develop its economic, trade, and development ties with Latin American countries, particularly Uruguay.

Pou extended thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and stressed his country’s desire to boost its economic and investment relations with the UAE, especially in food security and cooperation in the research, development and innovation in various sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Uruguay, and several officials. (WAM)

