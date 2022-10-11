NBK launches global women leadership initiative

Women represent 5 out of 10 corporate staff worldwide; however, out of every 10 top executives around the world, only 2 are women…reports Asian Lite News

The National Bank of Kuwait, in line with its continuous efforts towards creating an environment of strong professional support for all NBK employees in a strategy aiming to promote women’s leadership in the organization, country, region, and the world, Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), announced the launch of NBK RISE, a first-of-its-kind Global Women Leadership Initiative designed by women for women.

Led by the team of Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, NBK Group Human Resources, and Alia Abu El Fath, Head of Corporate Communications, NBK Capital and Global Wealth Management, who combined their skills of training and communication to create a program that will work with leading educational institutes, mentors, and industry professionals to develop top female leadership candidates.

Women represent 5 out of 10 corporate staff worldwide; however, out of every 10 top executives around the world, only 2 are women. To change this misbalance, NBK RISE will work toward changing mindsets and promoting women’s leadership in Kuwait, the region, and the world. Engaging, inspiring, and motivating women across regions, sectors, and specializations, the program will create a community of women leaders to sustain and grow the initiative.

The 9-month program will be divided into various modules, each tackling a different area of leadership. NBK RISE candidates worldwide will work closely with globally renowned universities to acquire leadership training, tools, and techniques. Networking opportunities, mentorship from industry leaders, and management support make NBK RISE a one-of-a-kind leadership program for women around the world. The program will also offer the unique experience of attending executive committee meetings to get first-hand experience of how big decisions are made at corporations.

On this occasion, Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of NBK, said, “By creating an environment of learning and continuous support, NBK RISE will change mindsets and create an environment for corporate leaders to cultivate the talent of their female leaders and prepare them to join higher leadership roles.”

NBK RISE will give the tools, confidence, and the opportunity to talented female candidates and enable them to become influential leaders, helping them break through into boardrooms and executive committees, be involved and drive decisions in the future.

