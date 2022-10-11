Dubai design week returns for 8th edition

Dubai Design Week 2022 will a be a free to attend event that will offer a uniquely varied programme that suits the culturally curious of all ages…reports Asian Lite News

Curated in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture, Dubai Design Week returns for its eighth season, 8 – 13 November, providing individuals and companies with a platform to showcase their design experience and thinking by ways of installations, exhibitions, and overall experiential mediums.

The annual event is one of the region’s most significant cultural occasions with a line-up of programming demonstrating Dubai’s commitment to design, and is scheduled to take place at d3, a regional hub for art, design fashion and architecture. This year’s programming will have a focus on designing for a sustainable future that will be integrated across the week’s activities in a range of disciplines including architecture, product design, interiors and multimedia by international and regional designers.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Vice President of d3, comments: “We are proud to present the eighth edition of Dubai Design Week, which is set to be – once again – a very exciting highlight of Dubai’s autumn calendar. We look forward to bringing the design and creative community together to engage, connect and be inspired by the ideas, talents and artisans presented across installations, exhibitions, talks, workshops, the Downtown Design fair and the market. In addition, we look forward to giving incredible talent from the UAE, region and wider world a platform for their work to be showcased and celebrated. We at Dubai Design District are deeply committed to rethinking the regular, empowering talent and being an ever-growing ecosystem for creative thinkers. We look forward – with this edition of Dubai Design Week – to fortifying Dubai’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design and further growing the profile of the creative industries in our city.”

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “Design is a key pillar of our strategic roadmap in which we continuously support to empower creativity and the talented people behind them toward the development of the creative economy and to cement Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy. Dubai Design Week is an annual celebration of design and designers that we are proud to be continuously supporting.” Key Programming at Dubai Design Week

Trade Show

At the heart of Dubai Design Week is Downtown Design (9-12 November), the Middle East’s leading fair for contemporary and high-quality design, that will again take place at the Waterfront Terrace at d3, with this year’s fair being the most extensive to date with a line-up of leading international speakers, designers and brands taking part for the first time.

Installations

This year’s installation programme named DESIGN WITH IMPACT, will feature both regional and international names who will produce a series of immersive installations placed throughout Dubai Design District (d3), using materials that will spark conversations around how design can have a positive impact on the environment.

Exhibitions

A series of exhibitions will be hosted within the core of Dubai Design District (d3) that will include an exploration on how Metaverse technology is pushing the boundaries of design and within Downtown Design, the UAE Designer Exhibition, supported by Dubai Culture will once again highlight work from some of the most exciting locally based designers.

Workshops

The Dubai Design Week workshops programme will provide visitors of all ages and levels the opportunity to experience and learn from a range of professionals, from professors of world-renowned institutions to makers who push the envelope in material experimentation and innovative ways of creating.

Market

For the first time, the d3 Design Market by FLTRD will take place across the week offering a retail experience full of homegrown offerings that span from homewares to ready to wear, with the programme expanded on the weekend to offer the best in local artisanal products.

Talks

For those who are looking for engaging panel discussions and opportunities to interact with other design professionals, The Forum at Downtown Design will host leading international and regional experts within the design industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations in regional and international design.

Dubai Design Week 2022 will a be a free to attend event that will offer a uniquely varied programme that suits the culturally curious of all ages.

In parallel to Dubai Design Week, Dubai Design District (d3) will also be running its annual d3 Architecture Exhibition, from 8-13 November. This year’s edition, now in its third year, will highlight the work of d3-based regional and international architects with installations dispersed around d3 and showcase innovative designer and architect collaborations.

