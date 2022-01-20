SCCI, European Women Association sign MoU to boost trade relations

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Women Association (EWA)…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Women Association (EWA), with the aim of strengthening trade relations, developing mutual cooperation, and promoting and encouraging investment opportunities available on both sides.

This came on the sidelines of a visit of a delegation from the EWA to the SCCI headquarters to learn about the advantages of investment in Sharjah and the promising opportunities available in its various economic sectors and vital areas being a leading economic and business center in the region.

The MoU was signed by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and Yulia Stark, President of the European Women’s Association, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, and Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department, SCCI, in addition to EWA delegation of 45 businesswomen from various commercial and industrial sectors, as well as a number of officials from the Chamber.

Under the MoU, the two sides will encourage the exchange of trade delegations and discussions in the fields of export and economy and support follow-up visits for this purpose.

The agreement also provides for the exchange of commercial data and statistics, activation of joint research activities, participation in economic events, exhibitions and conferences of each side.

They also agreed on the importance of coordination to establish and expand a commercial network that facilitates the exchange of business opportunities available in the two countries and between members of the two chambers.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais welcomed the signing of the MoU, stressing that it will play a key role in highlighting the importance of the Emirate of Sharjah to emerging European companies looking to enter the Middle East markets and encourage them to establish businesses in the emirate.

He underlined that the Emirate of Sharjah provides incentives, facilities, and an inspiring and regionally pioneering economic environment that is considered one of the fastest developing, growing, and open to various world markets.

“The SCCI has adopted its operational plan, which includes a set of objectives, foremost of which is providing full support to the entrepreneurship sector and providing more facilities for it. In addition, several programs have been launched in support of this category, such as the Small and Medium Enterprises Center (Tijarah 101), which aims to motivate youth to engage in business and economy and create a positive work environment to promote sustainable development in society,” noted Al Owais.

Yulia Stark expressed her pleasure with the signing of the MOU, which falls within the EWA’s keenness to expand the network of its partners to provide the best facilities and incentives for its members from the entrepreneurs.

She said that the Emirate of Sharjah is a perfect hub for entrepreneurship at the regional level, commending the SCCI’s efforts and role in supporting SME enterprises in the emirate, developing the entrepreneurship sector, and creating an incubating environment for entrepreneurs, by training, financing, and qualifying them, as well as enhancing the effectiveness of their institutions in the economic movement and their contribution to the emirate’s domestic product.

