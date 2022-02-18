The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has exceeded one million visits since its opening in October 2021, nearly nine percent of the total visitors to the world fair to date…reports Asian Lite News

On 15th February, the Executive Commissioner General of the Spain Pavilion, Carmen Bueno, welcomed the millionth visitor, an Irish man living in Abu Dhabi who was visiting the Expo site together with his family, according to a statement issued by the Spain Pavilion.

Speaking of the occasion, Bueno said, “The Spain Pavilion has been one of the key attractions at Expo 2020 Dubai and has received great interest from visitors from all over the world.”

Located in the sustainability district, the pavilion with motto ‘Intelligence for life,’ aims to become an example of intelligent creativity, capable of uniting people around sustainable projects in the fields of science, technology, education, and art.

Commissioned to Amann-Cánovas-Maruri studio, the Spain Pavilion is an eco-friendly exhibition that seamlessly blends ancient heritage and cutting-edge innovation.

The Pavilion stands out for its enormous colourful cones, partially covered with ultralight and flexible photovoltaic panels that lead visitors to an airy ground floor containing several, naturally cooled plazas featuring, ‘Glimpses’, a series of exhibitions synthesizing some of the most relevant contributions of Spain to the global culture, highlighting some of the historical links between the country and the Arab culture. (WAM)

