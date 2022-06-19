TCL Electronics joins Jashanmal  

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the global No.2 LCD TV brand and a pioneer in consumer electronics and home appliances, has entered into a strategic alliance with Jashanmal, one of the leading retail groups in the GCC…reports Asian Lite News

The partnership will enable TCL to reach a wider customer base with its top-of-the-line home appliances and air conditioners (AC) for the first time in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain.

The partnership with Jashanmal is part of TCL’s expansion strategy in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Jashanmal will be a key partner for TCL in the region, launching their extensive range of home appliance products and newest FreshIN ACs as well as handling end-to-end operations from distribution, logistics to warranty and service.

Commenting on the partnership with Jashanmal, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, said, “We are excited to have partnered with Jashanmal, which would help us in our expansion plans in the Middle East. This partnership enables us to launch our home appliance products and ACs for the first time in the UAE, as Jashanmal is known for distribution of a wide range of brands across the GCC. Both partners will create unique opportunities for new customer acquisition by utilizing the comparative advantages offered by one another. Jashanmal is more than a fulfilment partner for TCL. This will be a strategic relationship, where both parties work together at every stage of the process.”

“Our latest strategic partnership makes perfect sense as leaders in our own respective fields. Our growth story helps us continue to expand our regional footprint and product offering to our expanding customer base. Jashanmal is a name known for credibility with a 103-year-long heritage as a retail distributor in this region. Their market knowledge will help us optimize our product range to suit the local consumer needs and give us a major competitive edge in the region,” she added.

Mr. Khalid Soliman, Group CEO of Jashanmal, said, “Our partnership with TCL will add value to our business as one of the most respected names in the marketplace. This will help us meet requirements of our customers in the region looking for technologically advanced home appliances and ACs. We reiterate our position as a prominent industry leader in offering the right kind of support to credible brands like TCL that can offer top quality products to customers in this region. We have a close eye on consumer buying trends and develop a wide range of products to serve the consumers’ needs.”

ALSO READ: UAE Central Bank hikes base rate after US move

“We will utilize our strengths for new customer acquisition. We pride ourselves for our unique offerings to our customers with a seamless omnichannel experience and convenience. TCL’s portfolio of home appliance products including ACs, refrigerators with the brand’s proprietary, cutting-edge technology will allow us to strengthen our catalogue of home products and reach new customers. It will enable us to expand our market penetration, develop fresh marketing and sales strategies, and increase revenues in both short and long terms,” he added.

Over the past year, TCL has gained significant market share in most of the MEA markets and is currently the ranked second in the world amongst LCD TV brands. Now, TCL plans to attract a wider range of customers with its range of home appliances and ACs.

TCL home appliances and ACs are now available across various outlets in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain and more products will be available for consumers across the Middle East in the near future. The products include their line of top and front-loading washing machines, refrigerators, chest freezers, water dispensers, washers and dryers, and floor standing ACs, and their latest FreshIN Inverter Split AC models.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]