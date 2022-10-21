UAE lauded for hosting major sports events

Thomas Kurth, Secretary-General, UIM International Powerboating Union praised the UAE’s interest and focus on future generations and the launch of marine sports academies…reports Asian Lite News

Officials of the international federations for marine sports have commended the UAE’s outstanding role in organising various major sporting events, especially marine sports.

The officials made these comments during the 95th UIM General Assembly Meeting 2022, being hosted by the Fujairah International Marine Club under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, from 16th to 23rd October, with the participation of 65 representatives of sports federations and bodies from different countries of the world.

Thomas Kurth, Secretary-General, UIM International Powerboating Union, stressed the UAE’s leadership in organising and hosting major sporting events and activities thanks to its distinguished experience in providing an ideal environment and facilities to host global events.

Kurth praised the UAE’s interest and focus on future generations and the launch of marine sports academies.

For his part, Robert Oliver Haire, Chairman of the Powerboat Association of Northern Ireland, expressed his admiration for Fujairah hosting the General Assembly Meeting, providing all amenities for the participating delegations, and the role of the Fujairah International Marine Club in supporting the Federation’s programmes.

In turn, Denise Preece, President of the New Zealand Powerboat Federation, highlighted the keenness to participate in the meeting of the General Assembly in the UAE, with the aim of working collectively to achieve the desired goals in light of the appropriate and encouraging environment in the Emirate of Fujairah in supporting marine sports and focusing on the youth category.

For his part, Jean-Marie Van Lancker, Secretary of the Fédération Belge Motonautique, said that the UAE has distinguished role in the marine sports sector, and the Emirati people always provide all kinds of support and assistance. He added that the representatives of international delegations at the General Assembly meeting are happy to be in the Emirate of Fujairah and celebrate the golden jubilee of the Federation.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]