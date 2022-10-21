UAE is largest investor in Belarus: Envoy

On the joint projects launched by the two countries, Belarus envoy said that the UAE has become the largest investor in Belarus among GCC countries….reports Asian Lite News

Andrei Luchenok, Ambassador of Belarus to the UAE, said that the two friendly countries share deep-rooted ties dating back over three decades, adding that their cooperation in the areas of industry, energy, agriculture, telecommunications, transport and trade has witnessed significant development.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Luchenok stated that the UAE and Belarus share solid relations based on trust and mutual understanding.

Speaking about the ongoing advancement in their bilateral ties, supported by their leaderships, he explained that Belarus shares distinguished ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, particularly with the UAE, noting that their diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

He also talked about the historic visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Belarus in 2019, as well as the visits of Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, to the UAE, affirming that the friendship between the two countries has grown over the years.

On the volume of trade between the two countries, Luchenok explained that their non-oil foreign trade amounted to some US$82.6 million in 2021, with imports totalling US$32 million and non-oil exports totalling US$44.5 million, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to their total non-oil foreign trade in 2020 valued at US$71.1 million.

On the joint projects launched by the two countries, he said that the UAE has become the largest investor in Belarus among GCC countries.

Following the establishment of the UAE-Belarus diplomatic relations in 1992, Belarus opened its Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1999, while the UAE Embassy in Minsk was inaugurated in 2008.

Pic credits Twitter @BelarusEmbUAE

Earlier this month, Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh presented his credentials to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belarus, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Minsk.

President Lukashenko wished Al Musharrakh success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting his country’s readiness to support him in his duties.

For his part, Al Musharrakh expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Belarus and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

ALSO READ: UAE President congratulates Zelensky on 30th anniversary of ties

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]