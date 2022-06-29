UAE Ministry of Interior sign MOU with Burjeel Holdings

The UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings to provide healthcare and medical services to MoI employees and retirees…reports Asian Lite News

The MoU reflects the commitment of both entities towards reinforcing existing channels of cooperation, as well as benefiting from the various opportunities related to providing medical services.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and CEO of Burjeel Holdings at the MoI headquarters.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of various dignitaries from the Ministry of Interior including Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Director General of Human Resources, Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director General of Happiness, Brigadier Mohammed Rashid bin Kashim Al Shamsi, Director General of the Undersecretary's Court, and Brigadier Mohammed Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Public Relations. The ceremony was also attended by John Sunil, Regional Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Hospitals, and Hamad Ahmed Al Hosani, Chief Corporate Officer at Burjeel Holdings.

The agreement aims to establish a general framework for mutual cooperation and collaboration between both entities and comes as part of the Ministry’s commitment to supporting its employees and retirees and providing them and their families the best medical services. Burjeel Holdings, with its leading reputation in the healthcare sector as well as vast portfolio of hospitals is well equipped to treat patients and provide the best medical services for MoI staff and their families.

The agreement includes dedicating the Burjeel MHPC Premium Health Centre at Marina Mall exclusively for the Ministry’s staff, retirees and their families. Additionally, they will be given priority while being treated at hospitals or performing physical fitness tests and assessments. The premium service also includes home care, medicine delivery and medical coverage across all Burjeel Holdings hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain.

Speaking about the new MoU, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “We are proud of this significant partnership, which adds to our growing list of achievements in the healthcare sector in the UAE. We are honoured to be supporting social responsibility in the UAE by serving the Ministry of Interior’s unsung heroes who protect and serve this great nation. The agreement further highlights the importance of collaboration between entities in this country.”

He added: “This agreement will ensure that we offer the highest levels of advanced healthcare services to the Ministry of Interior’s employees, retirees and their families, throughout our network of hospitals that cover all corners of the UAE. We will make sure that we live up to the expectations by providing the best service for multiple medical specialties within our facilities, as well as home care service and medicine delivery, thanks to the availability of exceptional medical expertise, modern equipment and treatment technologies that we are known for.”

