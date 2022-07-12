UAE plans to boost Emirati investments abroad

The UAEIIC’s members also discussed a range of key topics, such as developing new mechanisms that support the interests of Emirati companies abroad and serve the country’s aspirations…reports Asian Lite News

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), said that the council has established a key platform to unite the efforts of the public and private sectors, with a clear vision to protect and support the interests of Emirati companies and investments abroad.

He made this statement while chairing the 32nd meeting of the UAEIIC’s board, which was held remotely. It was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Jamal bin Saif Al Jarwan, UAEIIC Secretary-General; and members of the council.

The meeting addressed the activities carried out in the second quarter of 2022, as part of the UAEIIC’s strategy and its keenness to support the interests of member companies, as well as its role in supporting decision-makers in drafting well-studied policies.

The meeting also discussed the incentives and advantages offered by the comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPA) signed with India, Israel and Indonesia, and the opportunities that Emirati companies could capitalise on in these countries.

During the meeting, Al Marri noted that the UAEIIC is adopting a clear vision to advance Emirati investments abroad and open new markets, under the framework of the new economic and commercial agreements signed between the UAE and several promising regional and international markets, most notably in priority sectors, and as part of the country’s commitment to implementing the vision and directives of its wise leadership, especially in food security, logistics, digital technologies, renewable energy, space and other sectors, in line with the transformation witnessed by the UAE’s economic model.

The UAEIIC’s members also discussed a range of key topics, such as developing new mechanisms that support the interests of Emirati companies abroad and serve the country’s aspirations, especially Emirati foreign investments that have enhanced the UAE’s prominent competitiveness in a wide range of vital sectors, including aviation, aviation services, mining, logistics, ports, infrastructure, renewable energy, telecommunications, information technology, tourism, hospitality, banking, agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries. Emirati foreign investments are also characterised by being strategic and long-term, in addition to creating new job opportunities and revenues.

The UAEIIC, which was created in 2009, supports the process of economic development and makes Emirati investments abroad drivers for advancing the national economy based on diversification, innovation and knowledge, to enhance sustainable competitiveness.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]