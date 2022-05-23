Ministers, prominent government officials highlight UAE’s Vision at WEF meeting in Davos

A UAE high-level delegation, encompassing UAE ministers, government officials and private sector leaders, is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, taking place until 26th May, to share the UAE’s vision and future directions in vital sectors and draw the features of agile partnerships in line with the new global changes.

The meeting is held under the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”, with the participation of more than 2,000 government leaders and officials, decision-makers, thought leaders, scientists, private sector leaders and prominent academia figures.

Participants will gather to formulate new visions and ideas to enhance the readiness of governments and the private sector facing current and future challenges, identify common strategies over the next phase, and develop a system of opportunities that serves society’s wellbeing.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has promoted its global presence in international conferences and forums to showcase its plans for the next 50 years and present its achievements during the empowerment phase led by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that the UAE’s remarkable participation determines the leadership’s keenness to promote global cooperation and design new work models to enhance governments’ readiness for the future and improve societies’ livelihood.

He added that the exceptional relationship between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum extends over more than two decades. That started with the speech delivered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the meeting held in Davos in 2001, drawing a clear path for the strategic partnership, which laid the foundations of shaping the future and promoted the comprehensive global development, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution tools.

This historical partnership mainly aims to bring about positive change in areas most related to humanity and the future.

The World Economic Forum is one of the main platforms that examines the challenges facing vital sectors, and seeks to develop an integrated agenda through exchanging visions, experiences and ideas about future directions among governments, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, private sector leaders, subject-matter experts, ultimately shaping a more agile, comprehensive and sustainable future.

The UAE government has been keen to participate annually in the World Economic Forum’s agenda, forming a global strategic partnership that witnessed remarkable developments, positively impacted the economic, political and global landscape, and shed lights on the UAE’s main role in shaping the future.

This is specially highlighted through hosting the annual meetings of the Global Future Councils in the UAE, resonating the wise leadership’s vision on the importance of boosting global efforts to promote integration and support joint action for the good of humanity as a whole.

