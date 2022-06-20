Zulekha Healthcare Group unveils brand mascot

Zulekha Healthcare Group, the leading healthcare provider in UAE, has unveiled its brand mascot, named Dr. Zee…reports Asian Lite News

Representing the company’s spirit of evolution with time, innovation with creativity and robust service delivery, Dr. Zee will cater to patients’ need for booking their appointments anytime, anywhere with just a QR code scan that prompts one to the online pre-registration webpage. One can easily pre-register before arriving at the hospital and book their appointments online using the exclusive QR code, escaping waiting time.Since 1964, Zulekha Healthcare Group has evolved with their loyal patrons.

Dr. Zulekha Daud, Founder and Chairperson, : “We are constantly thinking how we can serve our patrons with innovative concepts and help them understand what we do when they call out to us. We assure you that a person would only get better after meeting our experts in their time of need, and all of us are dedicated to listen and serve you better. Dr. Zee surely makes it more convenient to reach us”.

Enabling faster access to appointment bookings, Dr. Zee furthers the organization’s long-standing commitment to easy and affordable access to medical services, anytime, anywhere. The mascot also reflects a strong combination of the core values of the organization – Honesty and Integrity, Privilege & Responsibility, Planning & Implementation, Quality Service & Continuous Improvement, and Courtesy & Compassion.

Adding to the remarks, Co-Chairperson Zanubia Shams says, “A mascot is a brand’s ambassador and we have launched Dr. Zee to deliver our messages and educate our audience on our services in a sociable manner. The name ‘Dr. Zee’ denotes Dr. Zulekha Daud’s personality, a simple and strong leader and doctor, with a cheerful face and willpower to help at all times. We hope to spread smiles, engage and closely connect with our patrons through our mascot.”

Through decades, the group has come a long way, kept pace with the changing times, been flexible in operations and continues to transform. Availability of all key specialties on Sundays, free second opinion services, telemedicine and home care services from the group are some services that have strengthened their presence in the long-standing healthcare sector of the nation.

