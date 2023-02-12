Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app

Civil Aviation Ministry urged Android users are requested to update to version 2.0.1 which takes care of the app’s cache issues….reports Asian Lite News

A day after Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director and Co-founder of BhratPE, tweeted about some kind of inconvenience in the Digi Yatra app, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday clarified that the shared boarding pass QR code is available on the home screen of the app so that passengers can easily scan it at the airport entry gate.



“The shared boarding pass QR code is available on the home screen of the app so that passengers can easily scan it at the airport entry gate. The passenger can also go to the device folder, search and open the airline issued boarding pass PDF,” the ministry said.



Explaining further, the ministry said on Twitter, “Android users are requested to update to version 2.0.1 which takes care of the app’s cache issues. Apple iOS App users are also requested update to version 2.0.2 which is now available on the App Store. Once you scan/upload the boarding pass, a pop-up window allows you to directly share the boarding pass to the airport.”



The ministry added, “We appreciate your feedback. It only helps us make the app work better for travellers.”



Tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the ministry, Grover had tweeted, “Hey DigiYatra users! The app won’t work after the new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register, and then upload your boarding (pass) before going to the airport. Save yourself the last-minute inconvenience.”

