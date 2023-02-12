DGCA imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia

The DGCA has also imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on eight designated examiners of the airline for failing to discharge their duties…reports Asian Lite News

Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia (India) airline for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.



The DGCA has also imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on eight designated examiners of the airline for failing to discharge their duties.



It has also asked for removal of the airline’s Head of Training from his position for three months.



Earlier, a surveillance inspection of Air Asia (India) Ltd was carried out by the DGCA during November 23 to November 25, 2022.



According to a senior official, during the inspection, the DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check and Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organisation requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations.



Subsequently, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to the Accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations.



The written reply of Accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners were examined, said the official.



Accordingly, the above mentioned enforcement actions have been taken.



In the past few days, the aviation regulator has gone tough against violations by the airlines and taken multiple action against many including Air India and Go First.

