DP World to pump $5bn into India

DP World’s $5bn pledge strengthens India’s maritime future, powering green shipping, ship-repair capacity, talent growth and next-gen freight tech while deepening the nation’s global trade role…reports Asian Lite News

DP World has unveiled a fresh $5 billion commitment to India, signalling one of the largest single foreign investment pledges in the country’s maritime and logistics sector and underscoring the UAE-based global port operator’s expanding bet on India’s rise as a manufacturing and trade hub. The pledge, announced during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, comes on top of the $3 billion DP World has already invested over nearly three decades in the country’s ports, logistics corridors, and multimodal infrastructure.

The latest investment round is designed to power India’s next phase of trade-led growth, advance multimodal logistics networks, modernise port capacity, and supercharge green shipping and coastal freight. It dovetails with the Indian government’s push to cut logistics costs, deepen maritime capabilities, and position the country as a central node in global supply chains.

New investment to boost trade and manufacturing

The announcement follows DP World signing five strategic MoUs in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. These agreements span green coastal shipping, shipbuilding and repair, skills development, advanced freight mobility, and modern port infrastructure. Collectively, they aim to unlock new business corridors, job opportunities, and technological upgrades across India’s maritime ecosystem.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said the latest investment was a reaffirmation of long-term confidence in India’s economic trajectory. “DP World has been a part of India’s growth story for nearly three decades. This new investment combined with the strategic partnerships reaffirms our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade,” he said, stressing the push to lower logistics costs, support local manufacturing, and expand access to domestic and global markets.

He added that the company’s vision is aligned with flagship national programmes like PM Gati Shakti, Sagarmala and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aimed at building a “connected, confident, and self-reliant India”.

Green shipping, high-tech freight and shipyard expansion

Among the MoUs signed, Unifeeder — a DP World subsidiary — and Sagarmala Finance Corporation agreed to jointly drive green coastal and short-sea shipping. The move is expected to help India transition from road-heavy logistics to cleaner maritime transport, reducing emissions while easing freight congestion.

In a parallel boost to the country’s shipbuilding ecosystem, Drydocks World and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) signed a Heads of Terms agreement for developing and expanding the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Kochi, with the intent to build India’s first dedicated ship repair cluster. A separate tripartite MoU involving CSL, Drydocks World, and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding aims to build a high-skilled talent pool for the sector.

The agreements also include collaboration between Cochin Port Authority and DP World to upgrade handling facilities at the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Kochi, positioning it to handle more cargo and improve turnaround times. A further partnership with Deendayal Port Authority and Polish technology firm Nevomo involves deploying a 750-metre MagRail booster pilot track, a futuristic step toward automated, low-emission, high-speed cargo movement inside ports.

Cochin set to emerge as ship-repair powerhouse

DP World’s investments have already created more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs in India, supporting more than 200 logistics and industrial locations nationwide. With the latest pledge, the company intends to further broaden its logistics footprint across inland terminals, industrial parks, warehousing, cold-chain networks, and digital supply-chain technologies.

One of the most notable announcements came from Drydocks World and CSL, who confirmed joint plans to evaluate and develop the Cochin ship repair cluster. Located along key international shipping routes, the facility boasts a modern ship-lift system and docking capabilities and is expected to serve as a new regional hub for global fleet maintenance.

Captain Rado Anotolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said the partnership with CSL marks “another milestone in DP World’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and competitiveness”. He noted that combining global repair expertise with CSL’s deep local experience would create “an advanced ship repair ecosystem built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation”.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, emphasised the significance of the tie-up for India’s global maritime standing. “Leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to elevate India’s ship repair and maintenance standards to global benchmarks and position Cochin as a centre of excellence serving regional and international fleets,” he said.

The joint ambitions align with India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which identifies Cochin as a critical anchor for next-generation maritime infrastructure. The sector is expected to attract international investments, boost employment, and accelerate India’s pursuit of self-reliance in high-value maritime services.

For India, the DP World bet represents both a vote of confidence and a strategic partnership in reshaping its logistics future. For DP World, it cements a decades-old relationship with one of the world’s fastest-growing trading economies — and strengthens its global network linking ports, shipping lines, inland logistics and digital freight platforms.

As global supply chains shift and economies vie for manufacturing share, the investment sets the stage for India to further embed itself in international trade routes, with modernised ports, greener shipping corridors, and future-ready logistics systems at the core.