Defence bridges rise as UAE General visits India

UAE Land Forces Chief’s New Delhi visit strengthens defence ties with India, deepening cooperation in technology, training and strategic planning through high-level talks, industry briefings and ceremonial engagements….reports Asian Lite News

The visit of Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Land Forces, has marked a significant step in deepening defence partnership between India and the UAE, reinforcing the growing momentum in military cooperation, technology collaboration and operational engagement between the two strategic partners.

The two-day visit, held from October 27 to 28, included high-level meetings, ceremonial honours and capability briefings in New Delhi, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to enhance defence preparedness and cooperation across emerging domains.

Major General Al Hallami held detailed discussions with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, with both sides reaffirming shared interests in strengthening training exchanges, developing interoperable frameworks, and exploring co-operation in areas such as counter-terrorism, artificial intelligence, and battlefield technologies. According to officials, the discussions were constructive and forward-leaning, setting the stage for expanded joint initiatives.

During the engagement, the visiting commander received comprehensive briefings on Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army’s technological roadmap, including updates from the Director General of Information Systems and the Army Design Bureau. Presentations highlighted India’s increasingly technology-driven approach to modern warfare, automation, and AI-enabled capabilities. The discussions also offered insights into the Indian Army’s modernisation agenda under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat — self-reliance — initiative, particularly in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Major General Al Hallami also paid homage to Indian soldiers at the National War Memorial, laying a wreath and observing a solemn moment of silence. The tribute underscored the shared respect between the armed forces of both nations and their longstanding defence camaraderie. His visit was formally welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block in the presence of General Dwivedi, symbolising the growing depth of defence cooperation and mutual regard.

As part of the programme, the UAE delegation visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where Major General Al Hallami held discussions with Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. The visiting commander was given briefings on India’s indigenous defence platforms, including innovations in drones and counter-drone systems, missile and artillery technologies, explosives, and next-generation armour protection for armoured vehicles.

Industry leaders from India’s defence sector also interacted with the delegation, providing operational insights into India’s rapidly evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem — an area where New Delhi seeks increased partnership and co-production opportunities with the UAE.

Officials described the visit as a “resounding success”, highlighting that both sides reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, stability, and technological advancement in the region. With India and the UAE expanding cooperation across trade, energy, logistics and space, the strengthening military dimension underscores the strategic trust that increasingly defines the relationship.

The UAE Armed Forces have made sustained efforts to broaden defence cooperation with partners across the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, and the India engagement comes amid both nations’ efforts to boost defence industry collaboration and joint innovation. The successful engagements in New Delhi reinforce the trajectory of cooperation — one anchored in trust, shared interests and modern capability-building.