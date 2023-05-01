‘Heaven of Fashion’ reaches down to Kashmir

The store is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and create employment opportunities for the youth of the area….writes Zubair Qureshi

In a bid to provide quality clothing to the residents of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, a new family cloth and readymade store called “Heaven of Fashion” was inaugurated by SHO Lar Gulzar Ahmad.

The store is located near the police station in Lar and was opened in the presence of many local dignitaries.

The initiative was taken by a local resident of Chanthan Gulabpora Lar, Zulfane Pathan, who recognized the need for a quality clothing store in the area.

Speaking about the opening of the store, Zulfane said, “We are very happy to open this store in Lar, which has been a longstanding demand of the people here. Now they can get quality clothing items at their doorstep.

“The store offers a wide range of clothing items, including men’s and women’s wear, children’s clothing, and readymade garments. The store is expected to be a boon for the residents of Lar, who previously had to travel to other areas to purchase quality clothing items.

Local residents who visited the store were thrilled with the quality of the items on display. “I am very impressed with the variety and quality of clothing available at the store,” said a local resident, Farooq Ahmad.

“I have been looking for a store like this in the area for a long time and I am glad that we finally have one,” he added.

The opening of “Heaven of Fashion” has been welcomed by the locals, who see it as a much-needed addition to the area. The store is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and create employment opportunities for the youth of the area.

