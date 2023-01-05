Jio teams up with Motorola for ‘True 5G’

The smartphone company has rolled out software updates which will enable users to use Jio’s True 5G across its extensive 5G portfolio…reports Asian Lite News

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced its partnership with Motorola to enable ‘True 5G’ across Motorola’s extensive 5G smartphone portfolio in India.

The smartphone company has rolled out software updates which will enable users to use Jio’s True 5G across its extensive 5G portfolio.

“Motorola comes with advanced 5G features such as carrier aggregation, 4×4 Mimo and support for most 5G bands in India. These features along with Jio True 5G network will unleash the true potential of 5G in India,” Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said in a statement.

“All Jio users using Motorola devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly,” he added.

With stand-alone 5G architecture, an advanced 5G network, and zero dependencies on the 4G network, Motorola 5G smartphone users will now be able to make the most of Jio’s True 5G experience.

“Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimised, and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G – the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points,” Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities.

The cities include Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs,” he added.

The company said Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting on Wednesday, the company mentioned.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh.

The 5G services were launched in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur districts

ALSO READ: IPO fundraising in India falls by half in 2022

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]