PRCA MENA unites industry leaders for networking opportunities

The discussions and networking opportunities provided valuable insights and opened doors to potential collaborations…reports Asian Lite News

PRCA MENA, the professional body for PR and communications practitioners in the Middle East and North Africa, organised a Leaders’ Breakfast which brought together industry leaders and top-level executives for a morning of insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities.

This occasion took place at Fouquet’s in Downtown, Dubai, gathering over 20 esteemed members representing various agencies and organisations within the PR industry. PRCA MENA Leaders’ Breakfast serves as a platform for influential leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and developments shaping the PR landscape.

Alnura Belyalova, Director of Public Relations, Luna PR, said, “The PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast is a great place for networking. It helps to reconnect with industry peers and make new invaluable connections. I look forward to the great collaborations that lie ahead.”

Petra B Spanko, Regional Director at Katch International, added, “Attending my first Leaders Breakfast with PRCA MENA was a remarkable experience. The event had a fantastic crowd, and I thoroughly enjoyed engaging in valuable discussions with industry peers. It was a great opportunity to exchange insights and perspectives, further strengthening my professional network. I look forward to future events and continued collaboration within the PRCA MENA community.”

John Rynehart, Managing Director at Seven Media, commented “It was a pleasure to be part of this exclusive event. The opportunity to engage with industry peers and share experiences was invaluable.”

Ahmad Itani, CEO at C&B and PRCA MENA Chair of the Board, shared his appreciation for the event, saying, “The PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast was an excellent opportunity to engage with the industry’s thought leaders in an intimate setting. The discussions and networking opportunities provided valuable insights and opened doors to potential collaborations.”

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA, emphasised the importance of the event, stating, “The PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast is a remarkable assembly of C-level executives in the PR industry. We take pride in providing a platform for industry leaders to connect, exchange insights, and establish valuable relationships. The event exemplifies PRCA MENA’s dedication to advancing the PR profession in the region.”

PRCA MENA remains committed to organising events that facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among PR professionals across the region. By providing exclusive platforms for industry leaders, PRCA MENA continues to elevate the standards of the PR profession and drive its growth and success in the Middle East and North Africa.”

ALSO READ-Mikdad Babhrawala honored as Trailblazer at Icons of Retail event

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]