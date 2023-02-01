Union budget allocates Rs 35581 crore for J&K

According to the documents, there has been massive hike in revised estimates for the current financial year…reports Asian Lite News

In order to revamp the economy and strive to fulfill people’s hopes, aspirations Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on February 1, 2023.

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been allocated Rs 35581 crore in the Union budget presented by finance minister.

The budget documents available with news agency reveal that Jammu & Kashmir has been allocated Rs 35581 crore in the Union budget for 2023-24.

According to the documents, there has been massive hike in revised estimates for the current financial year. The revised estimates for UT have been hiked to Rs 44538 against budget estimates of Rs 35581 crore.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first budget of Amrit Kaal. The budget is to ensure sustained, equitable & inclusive growth and to achieve the milestone of 5 Trillion Dollar economy & to transform India into a global powerhouse, Sinha tweeted.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the union budget as ‘its not a people friendly one’. ”The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the same as the ones presented by the BJP-led government over the last eight-nine years.

Taxes have increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes or subsidies. Taxes are being amassed for their crony capitalists. The taxes imposed should have benefitted the people, but they have broken their backs”, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told to media.

