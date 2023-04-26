CGI Puri opens India Pavilion at GETEX in Dubai

GETEX, the leading education fair in the region, is held from 26th to 28th April 2023 and attracts over 25,000 local and expatriate students annually.

The Study in India Pavilion has been officially launched by the Consulate General of India in Dubai at the Global Education & Training Exhibition (GETEX) held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Consul General of India to Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, inaugurated the India Pavilion.

The India Pavilion, organized by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) with the support of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, under the Market Access Initiative (MAI) Scheme, features over 30 universities and Edtech stakeholders from Indian higher education, showcasing their academic programs and research capabilities.

Major exhibitors in the pavilion include Tata Institute of Social Sciences, SRM University, Birla Institute of Technology, and many others.

According to CGI Dr Puri, the Study in India Pavilion is a reflection of India’s commitment to becoming a global education hub and attracting international students to pursue higher education opportunities in the country, which includes technologies like data science and cybersecurity.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai supports initiatives that strengthen bilateral ties between India and the UAE and enhance educational opportunities available to students in both countries, and congratulates the organizers of the Study in India Pavilion at GETEX 2023 on their success in promoting India as a destination for international students.

