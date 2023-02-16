Sid-Kiara wedding dresses designed by Manish Malhotra

Sources said that Manish has designed Siddharth Malhotra’s sherwani to match Kiara’s bridal lehenga…reports Asian Lite News

World famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed Kiara Advani’s lehenga and Siddharth Malhotra’s sherwani for their wedding.



Manish Malhotra is a well-known name in Bollywood who has designed dresses of many actors and actresses including Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan etc.



Sources said that Manish has designed Siddharth Malhotra’s sherwani to match Kiara’s bridal lehenga.



His team is also working for Mehendi, Haldi and other pre-wedding functions. The clothes of both the family members have also been designed by their team. Manish reached Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon along with Kiara by Ambani’s charter plane, while his team members arrived in the evening.



Rizwan Shaikh, Ali Rizvi, jewellry maker Kamlesh Gupta, Raj Rankawat, Manish Malhotra’s assistant Jason D’Souza, among others came to Jaisalmer for the photo shoot of the designer dress made by their team.

