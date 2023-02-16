‘WGS helps unite the world’

The World Government Summit concluded its tenth edition, which saw the participation of 10,000 experts and officials, 80 international organisations, and the signing of 80 international agreements….reports Asian Lite News

UAE will continue its strategic mission to promote international cooperation, enhance government excellence and foster inspiring initiatives to meet people’s aspirations for development, wellbeing, social stability and future security, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, held from 13-15 February in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The summit concluded its tenth edition, which saw the participation of 10,000 experts and government officials, 80 international organisations, and the signing of 80 international agreements.

“The Summit represents our country in uniting the world, shaping the future, and serving humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The WGS brought together 20 heads of states and governments, and more than 250 ministers, entrepreneurs, government officials, thought leaders and experts. The event, now entering its second decade with a stronger will to make an impact, showcased successful experiences from across the world. New challenges cannot be addressed using old tools, and successful government strategies are our means to secure a better future,” he added.

The vice president further noted: “We are optimistic about the future. Every year at the World Government Summit, we witness success stories and inspiring ideas that support our optimism. Exceptional government work is the only way to build the future, and every government achievement in any country acts for the greater good of us all. Through governments’ cooperation and their unified vision, the future of humanity will become much better.”

UAE’s global family

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, delivered an address at the closing session of the Summit.

In the session titled ‘The Emirates: A Family of Solid Roots and a Vibrant Future’, Sheikh Saif spoke about how the UAE has been dedicated to environmental protection and climate action since its establishment. The UAE’s proven track record in climate action earned it the right to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year, he said.

Sheikh Saif praised the UAE’s vision, which helped it in striking the right balance between its economic needs and environmental goals.

“In 1981, the UAE issued the first law to preserve the environment, and in 1995, the world honoured the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE, for his environmental contributions both locally and globally. It was in the same year that the UN launched the first COP to educate the world about environmental protection,” said Sheikh Saif.

The UAE, he said, was a “family” comprised of every nationality that continues to attract the brightest and best from all over the world. The UAE leadership’s confidence in the ‘UAE family’ has enabled the country to make several achievements across various sectors including environment, economy, trade, and tourism.

“The ‘UAE family’ also understands the risks that environmental pollution poses on the universe and people’s wellbeing,” he said.

Large participation

The end of the third day marked the conclusion of the WGS 2023, which witnessed the participation of 10,000 people from 150 countries, and featured 220 main addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions, during which 20 heads of state and governments and more than 250 ministers convened to discuss key issues.

Participants in the 10th edition of the Summit, representing 80 international, regional and government organisations, discussed key current and future global challenges, and the means to enhance governments’ readiness to anticipate and address rapid changes.

The WGS tackled the issue of shaping the future through six main themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

HAMDAN: WGS reflects vision of Sheikh Mohammed for innovation-driven future-ready government (WAM)

Bilateral deals

The Summit witnessed the signing of 80 bilateral agreements, including a bilateral agreement between the UAE Government and the Republic of Georgia; a partnership between the UAE Government and the Republic of Rwanda; an agreement between the UAE Government and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

Also, during the WGS 2023, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), launched the Dubai Future Readiness Index.

The Summit also issued 20 knowledge reports, in cooperation with the most important international research institutions.

The agenda included more than 22 international forums focused on developing policies, strategies and future plans that enhance the readiness and flexibility of governments for the next stage of development.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]