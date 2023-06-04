‘Kerala Crime Files’: Trailer hints at a high octane drama

Citing Paatal Lok and Delhi Crime as the main inspiration for coming up with this dark thriller, Ashiq Aimar is sure to stir up an exciting watching experience never ever seen on the Malayalam screen…reports Asian Lite News

Come June 23 2023 and the long wait for Kerala’s first thriller web series would be answered with the release of ‘Kerala Crime Files’ streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Written by Ashiq Aimar and directed by Ahammed Khabeer, the trailer of the web series has been the talk of town and the buzz of excitement in the air has been on the surge.

With the modern Malayali audience who are well acquainted with binge watching web series and movies on platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime, the announcement of this project comes with high expectations.

In an interview with the New Indian express, Ashiq Aimar narrates the pressure to deliver a quality screen experience with an equally important script that would keep the audience hooked to their seats and be mind-blowing simultaneously.

When asked about the choice of casting for the project, he says that it was a deliberate attempt to drop the big names in order to ‘avoid the predictability factor’. “Normally, when a big star is playing the investigator, people immediately assume they’ll easily catch the killer. But when you cast someone who doesn’t have the burden of a superstar persona, you get to make them look like ordinary human beings”, The New Indian Express quoted Ashiq Aimar as saying.

This was a prerequisite for roles of the police officers who would appear as ordinary human beings who were bound to err in their line of duty, without which they would not do justice to the expertly crafted characters. By choosing many people’s favourites, the casting is crucial as their performance would add layers to complexity of the series.

Speaking of the format of episodic narration, he finds it quite liberating, for the space of an episode could crafted with more detailing, leading to a sound building up of the escalating suspense and intensity of unpredictable twists.

With 6 episodes running 30 minutes each, the story follows the investigation carried out by Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead roles following the murder of a prostitute along with probing into ‘the lives of the cops, their struggles, and problems in the police system and bureaucracy’.

Citing Paatal Lok and Delhi Crime as the main inspiration for coming up with this dark thriller, he is sure to stir up an exciting watching experience never ever seen on the Malayalam screen.

The trailer of this venture oozes with a gripping, dark, gore plot and promises the audience nothing short of a classic, masterpiece in the genre of a crime investigation thriller.

