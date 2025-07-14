Chopra’s Support Fueled ‘Maharaj’

The 2024 historical thriller marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, whom Siddharth described as “like a son.”

Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has credited Aditya Chopra’s unwavering emotional support as the backbone behind the making and release of his period drama Maharaj. In a candid conversation Malhotra opened up about the intense personal and professional challenges he faced, the unpredictable release strategy, and the deep bond he shares with debutant actor Junaid Khan.

The director recalled how Chopra’s mentorship and heartfelt encouragement kept him going, especially during the uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were moments when I felt hopeless, especially during the two years of Covid,” Siddharth said. “But your family keeps you going—my parents, my wife, my kids, even my dog Simba. Junaid is like a son to me. We leaned on each other.”

Malhotra shared a deeply personal moment that renewed his faith in the film: “When Aditya Chopra, my mentor and the reason I produced this film, watched it, he sent me a letter saying, ‘I’m proud of you.’ That was my first real reward. He told me again after seeing the final cut that I had made a large-scale, powerful film, and that it would elevate me as a director.”

He added, “Netflix also loved the film. So, I knew we had something strong. I’m thankful that it finally reached people — and to those who haven’t seen it yet, I say: please watch it.”

Despite the positive reception, Maharaj had a bumpy promotional journey. Siddharth revealed that the film’s launch did not unfold as intended. “We had a full 21–22-day promotional strategy laid out. But none of it happened—no interviews, no media push from Aamir sir, Netflix, or YRF,” he admitted. “It wasn’t a planned move. It just didn’t go the way we imagined. It was heartbreaking.”

Still, he stood firmly behind the team’s decisions. “We believed in the film. That belief never wavered.”

Reflecting on his struggles, Siddharth acknowledged the toll the delays and controversies took on his morale. “You do lose hope sometimes. But then your family, friends, and team hold your hand and remind you why you started. I clung to that.”

The 2024 historical thriller marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, whom Siddharth described as “like a son.” The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. Set against the backdrop of the landmark Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the story is based on Saurabh Shah’s novel and delves into themes of justice, reform, and courage.

Released on Netflix on June 21, Maharaj made headlines for both its subject and its quiet release amid controversies. Yet, through it all, Siddharth P. Malhotra remained grounded, crediting those who believed in him.

“Sometimes, it’s not awards or numbers that matter,” he reflected. “It’s the quiet words from people you respect. That’s what stays with you.”