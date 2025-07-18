Censor Board Clears Mareesan for Release

The film’s music, composed by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja, further elevates the emotional and philosophical undertones of the film

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially granted a U/A certificate to Mareesan, a highly anticipated travel thriller featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. Directed by Sudeesh Shankar, this film has already sparked significant interest among fans and film enthusiasts. With the CBFC clearance now in place, the movie is set to hit screens on July 25, 2025.

A unique collaboration between two of Tamil cinema’s finest actors, Mareesan is poised to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. The film has already been the subject of much discussion, not just because of the stellar lead cast, but also due to the association with Super Good Films, which is known for producing high-quality cinema. This marks the 98th film of the production house, further elevating the anticipation surrounding the project.

The narrative of Mareesan revolves around a peculiar, yet compelling journey. Fahadh Faasil plays a thief looking for his next victim, while Vadivelu portrays an Alzheimer’s patient, slowly losing his memory. As fate would have it, the two cross paths during Vadivelu’s journey to Thiruvannamalai. Fahadh offers to give him a lift on his motorcycle, but what starts as an opportunity to steal from Vadivelu turns into something more complex. The movie delves deep into the dynamics between these two characters, exploring themes of trust, memory, and redemption.

The excitement surrounding the film has only intensified since the release of the teaser, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film. Set to the tune of the iconic song “Aaha Inba Nilavinile” from the classic Tamil film Mayabazaar, the teaser presents the two characters travelling together through fields, towns, and pleasant surroundings. As the song progresses, it transitions from the classic melody to a more whimsical rendition, sung by Vadivelu. This subtle change mirrors the tension between the two characters, creating an intriguing and engaging dynamic. Fans and critics alike have expressed eagerness to see how this relationship unfolds throughout the journey.

In addition to Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Vivek Prasanna, Renuka, and Sithara. V. Krishnamurthi, the film’s creative director, has not only written the screenplay and dialogues but also played a pivotal role in shaping the film’s narrative.

The film’s music, composed by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja, further elevates the emotional and philosophical undertones of the film. The recently released first single, “Fa Fa,” offers a glimpse into the film’s mood—both humorous and philosophical—while adding an extra layer of excitement to the release. Sung by Mathichiyam Bala, the song captures the essence of the characters and the journey they embark on.

The cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and the editing by Sreejith Sarang also promise to add depth and texture to the story. As Mareesan moves towards its July 25 release, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the dynamic performances and the thrilling ride that the film promises.

The movie’s director, Sudeesh Shankar, expressed his excitement about the film’s final stages. “We’ve been working on this project for a while now, and it’s finally coming together. Fahadh and Vadivelu have delivered stellar performances, and we’re excited for the audience to experience the film,” he said.

A Long-Awaited Collaboration

For fans, Mareesan represents the second collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, following their successful pairing in Maamanan, a critically acclaimed socio-political drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. Maamanan was both a commercial success and a critical hit, making their reunion in Mareesan even more highly anticipated.

While much of the plot remains under wraps, the team has confirmed that the film is primarily a travel thriller. Fahadh’s character, driven by a desire for wealth, enters a unique dynamic with Vadivelu’s character, who is battling the effects of Alzheimer’s. This unusual pairing is expected to provide an emotional and thrilling rollercoaster ride for viewers.

The film has also generated a lot of buzz due to the association with Super Good Films, a production house that has been part of the Tamil film industry for decades. Known for introducing some of the most iconic directors in Tamil cinema, Super Good Films has a legacy of producing successful and critically appreciated films.

As post-production work continues, fans are counting down the days to the film’s release. The anticipation is palpable, especially with the film’s compelling storyline and strong performances by the lead actors. With Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, a well-crafted narrative, and the stunning visuals by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, Mareesan is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.

As the release date approaches, all eyes are on Mareesan, with industry insiders predicting that it will set new standards for travel thrillers in Tamil cinema. Mareesan has all the right ingredients for success—strong performances, an intriguing story, and an incredibly talented team behind it. With the CBFC’s approval and the hype surrounding the film, expectations are soaring. Fans of Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Tamil cinema in general have high hopes for this travel thriller, and if the early teaser and music are anything to go by, the film promises to be an unforgettable ride.