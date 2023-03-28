Make your fasting more delicious

Various food restrictions apply during Navratri; some ingredients are permitted while others are not. At this time, foods must only be salted with rock salt, and wheat flour must be avoided; instead, substitutes such as Kuttu atta are utilised.



So, here are some delicacies selected by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, to make your fasting delicious.



KUTTE MUDDE



Ingredients:



Kuttu flour



Desi Ghee



Sendha namak



Water



Method:



Heat water in a pan. Add salt and ghee and bring the water to a boil.



Add Kuttu flour and cover the pan with a lid. Do not stir at this point. Cook for 5-6 minutes.



Remove the pan from heat and mix well to make a smooth mixture. Again, put the pan back on the



heat and cook for another 2-3 minutes.



Take out the mixture in a bowl and let it cool slightly.



Wet your palms and make small rounds from the mixture.



Deep fry the mixture balls till golden brown. Serve hot with curry of your liking.

KUTTU PARATHA



Ingredients:



Kuttu flour



Desi Ghee



Ajwain (carom seeds)



Small green chilli chopped



Sendha namak



Method:



In a bowl put Kuttu flour. Add green chilli, red chilli powder, Sendha salt and ajwain and knead properly.



Add water gradually while kneading so that the dough is not very runny.



For kneading tight dough try using the palm. Once it’s almost done, add desi ghee. Let it rest for at least 10 mins.



Take ball size dough and roll it on the rolling pin. Dust it with some flour while doing this, and gently remove it to place it on hot tawa. Make as you make paratha, once done serve hot, with curd.

SAMAK RICE PORRIDGE



Ingredients:



Samak rice



Milk



Jaggery



Method:



Heat a pan with water over a medium flame and add jaggery powder to it. Bring them to a boil until the jaggery melts completely.



Once done, add Samak rice to the pan and keep stirring. Make sure no lumps are formed.



Add milk as required and cook until the porridge achieves a thick consistency.



Turn off the flame and remove the pan from the flame. Allow the porridge to cool down and serve with some nuts on top.



PISTA LAUJ



Ingredients:



Pistachios



Sugar



Cardamom powder



Green food colour (optional)



Method:



Soak pistachios in warm water for 30 mins.



Drain all water, peel the pistachio and blend it in a mixture for a fine paste.



Take a broad non-stick pan, and cook sugar and 1/2 cup water on medium flame till the syrup is string consistency, stir continuously to avoid burning.



Add Pista paste to it and continuously mix for 5-7 mins on low flame till the mixture leaves on the sides of the pan. Add 2-3 drops of green edible food colour as per your liking.



Transfer the mixture to a plate. Grease it properly to avoid sticking. Spread the mixture evenly using a spoon. Keep for an hour to set.



Cut in equal square pieces.



Serve or store at room temperature in an air-tight container.

