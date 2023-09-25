Recipe: Chocolate Biscuit Cake

Ingredients

  1. Digestive Biscuit – 800 g
  2. Walnuts – ½ cup [toasted and chopped]
  3. Cashews – ½ cup [toasted and chopped]

Ingredients for chocolate syrup

  1. Sugar – 1 cup
  2. Unsweetened Cocoa Powder – ½ cup
  3. Water – 1 cup
  4. Butter – 2/3 cup
  5. Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp

Ingredients for chocolate ganache

  1. Whipping Cream – ½ cup
  2. Semi Sweet Chocolate – 120 g

Method

  1. Crush the biscuit into small pieces in a bowl. Add in the crushed walnuts and cashews and keep aside.
  2. In a sauce pan combine sugar, butter, cocoa powder, water, vanilla essence and place the saucepan on medium flame and bring it to boil. Cook for 5 – 6 mins while stirring continuously.
  3. Pour the chocolate syrup over the biscuit mixture and mix it until the biscuits are well coated.
  4. Transfer this mixture to and 8-inch pan and press the mixture firmly. Keep it in the refrigerator to set for 30 mins.
  5. Pour the whipping cream into the sauce pan. Boil it on medium flame. Pour the boiled whipping cream over the chopped chocolate and stir it until smooth.
  6. Pour the ganache over the chocolate coated biscuit and refrigerate for 4 hours.
  7. Garnish with toasted nuts

YOUR DELICIOUS DESSERT IS

READY ENJOY!

