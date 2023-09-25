Recipe: Chocolate Biscuit Cake

Ingredients
- Digestive Biscuit – 800 g
- Walnuts – ½ cup [toasted and chopped]
- Cashews – ½ cup [toasted and chopped]
Ingredients for chocolate syrup
- Sugar – 1 cup
- Unsweetened Cocoa Powder – ½ cup
- Water – 1 cup
- Butter – 2/3 cup
- Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp
Ingredients for chocolate ganache
- Whipping Cream – ½ cup
- Semi Sweet Chocolate – 120 g
Method
- Crush the biscuit into small pieces in a bowl. Add in the crushed walnuts and cashews and keep aside.
- In a sauce pan combine sugar, butter, cocoa powder, water, vanilla essence and place the saucepan on medium flame and bring it to boil. Cook for 5 – 6 mins while stirring continuously.
- Pour the chocolate syrup over the biscuit mixture and mix it until the biscuits are well coated.
- Transfer this mixture to and 8-inch pan and press the mixture firmly. Keep it in the refrigerator to set for 30 mins.
- Pour the whipping cream into the sauce pan. Boil it on medium flame. Pour the boiled whipping cream over the chopped chocolate and stir it until smooth.
- Pour the ganache over the chocolate coated biscuit and refrigerate for 4 hours.
- Garnish with toasted nuts
