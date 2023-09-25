Sheikh Mohammed Launches Search for Youth Minister

Within hours of the announcement, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers reported an overwhelming 4,700 applications for the coveted position…reports Asian Lite News

Young people in the UAE who aspire to serve their country in the role of Youth Minister have been presented with a unique opportunity. The call to action comes from none other than His His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who took to social media saying the government is looking for a ‘distinguished young man or woman’ who would step into the role of Youth Minister, emphasising the importance of representing youth issues, conveying their opinions, and actively engaging with government matters that concern them.

CHe highlighted the qualities he sought in the ideal candidate, including being “well-versed in their country’s issues, aware of their society’s reality, active in their work, with a rational approach, courageous and strong in representing their country, and passionate about serving their homeland”.

The response to Sheikh Mohammed’s call was nothing short of remarkable. Within hours of the announcement, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers reported an overwhelming 4,700 applications for the coveted position. This enthusiastic response reflects the youth’s eagerness to actively engage in shaping their country’s future.

Notably, the UAE has a history of young leaders taking on significant roles in government. Shamma Al Mazrui, who assumed the position of Youth Minister at the remarkable age of 22 in 2016, is a shining example. She has since taken on additional responsibilities, including serving as the Minister of Community Development and being appointed the COP28 Youth Climate Champion in the same year.

Describing the ministerial role, Al Mazrui highlighted its significance in empowering young people to lead and contribute to the country’s future across government and society. It also involves ensuring that the perspectives and requirements of young citizens are integrated into government policies.

For those who believe they possess the qualities sought by Sheikh Mohammed and are eager to contribute to their nation’s progress, the process to apply is straightforward. Competent and trustworthy young individuals who wish to answer the call are invited to send an email expressing their interest to the Council of Ministers at contactus@moca.gov.ae.

This unique opportunity to become the voice of the youth in the UAE government is a testament to the nation’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, ensuring that the young generation has a say in shaping the nation’s future.

