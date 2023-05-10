Recipe: Shawarma Sandwich

Ingredients
- Chicken Breast – ½ kg ( cut in small pieces)
- Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
- Yogurt – 3 tbsp
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 ½ tbsp
- Lemon Juice – ½ of a lime
- Garam Masala – ½ tsp
- Arabic Masala – 1 tbsp
- Salt – as per your taste
- Capsicum –1 ( julienne sliced)
- Carrot – 2 ( julienne sliced)
- Cucumber – ½ ( julienne sliced )
- Onion 1 ( julienne sliced)
- Hot Dog Buns – 6
Ingredients for chilli sauce
- Chopped Garlic – 1 tbsp
- Ketchup – ½ cup
- Vinegar – 2 tbsp
- Chilli Sauce – 1 tbsp
- Soya Sauce – 1 tbsp
- Crushed Red Chilli – 1 tbsp
- Salt – as per your taste
Method
- Marinate the chicken with chilli powder, yogurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, garam masala, arabic masala, salt. Refrigerate it for 2 hours. After 2 hours pan fry the chicken for 15 mins.
- Heat 1 tbsp of butter in a pan and pan fry the capsicum, carrot , onion and cucumber for 2 mins. Keep it aside.
Method for chilli sauce
- Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic sauté for a minute. Add ketchup, vinegar, chilli sauce, soya sauce, salt and crushed red chilli. Cook for 5 mins on low flame till sauce thickens. Keep aside.
To assemble the sandwich
- Spread butter on both sides of the buns. Then spread the chilli sauce on each sides.
- Put the veggies on one side of the bun.
- Spread the fried chicken on the veggies, grate some mozzarella cheese on it.
- Sprinkle some red chilli flakes and oregano. Cover with the other bun. Grill the bun for 5 mins
