Recipe: Shawarma Sandwich

Ingredients

  1. Chicken Breast – ½ kg ( cut in small pieces)
  2. Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
  3. Yogurt – 3 tbsp
  4. Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 ½ tbsp
  5. Lemon Juice – ½ of a lime
  6. Garam Masala – ½ tsp
  7. Arabic Masala – 1 tbsp
  8. Salt – as per your taste
  9. Capsicum –1 ( julienne sliced)
  10. Carrot – 2 ( julienne sliced)
  11. Cucumber  – ½ ( julienne sliced )
  12. Onion 1 ( julienne sliced)
  13. Hot Dog Buns – 6

Ingredients for chilli sauce

  1. Chopped Garlic – 1 tbsp
    1. Ketchup – ½ cup
    1. Vinegar – 2 tbsp
    1. Chilli Sauce – 1 tbsp
    1. Soya Sauce – 1 tbsp
    1. Crushed Red Chilli – 1 tbsp
    1. Salt – as per your taste

Method

  1. Marinate the chicken with chilli powder, yogurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, garam masala, arabic masala, salt. Refrigerate it for 2 hours. After 2 hours pan fry the chicken for 15 mins.
  2. Heat 1 tbsp of butter in a pan and pan fry the capsicum, carrot , onion and cucumber for 2 mins. Keep it aside.

Method for chilli sauce

  1. Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic sauté for a minute. Add ketchup, vinegar, chilli sauce, soya sauce, salt and crushed red chilli. Cook for 5 mins on low flame till sauce thickens. Keep aside.

To assemble the sandwich

  1.  Spread  butter on both sides of the buns. Then spread the chilli sauce on each sides.
    1. Put the veggies on one side of the bun.
    1. Spread the fried chicken on the veggies, grate some mozzarella cheese on it.
    1. Sprinkle some red chilli flakes and oregano. Cover with the other bun. Grill the bun for 5 mins

