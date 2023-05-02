Muraleedharan in Riyadh to cement ties

The Minister of State (MEA) will meet Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji and other dignitaries in Riyadh….reports Asian Lite News

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, reached Riyadh on Monday.

“Glad to arrive at beautiful Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on an official visit. The visit is significant as it comes immediately after my trip to Jeddah last week to oversee #OperationKaveri, to which Saudi has been extending an outstanding support,” Muraleedharan said in a tweet. “Look forward to my interactions with Saudi dignitaries, businesses and wider Indian community in Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia,” he added.

During the visit, Muraleedharan will meet his counterpart minister and interact with the Indian community.

Muraleedharan visited Jeddah from April 25 to 28 to oversee Operation Kaveri for evacuation of Indian citizens from Sudan. Nearly 2300 Indians evacuated from Sudan have reached India.

Muraleedharan will meet Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji and other dignitaries in Riyadh.

He will have an interactive session with the Indian community in Riyadh and have separate engagements with various Indian diaspora organizations.

On May 3, Muraleedharan is scheduled to visit the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and meet the top leadership of the province.

He will also interact with the Indian community in Dammam and Jubail and meet different business groups, including Indian companies.

Meets yoga, cultural associations

Muraleedharan on Tuesday met representatives of yoga and cultural associations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Continuing my interactions with Indian community, happy to have met representatives of Yoga & cultural associations in Riyadh,” MoS Muraleedharan tweeted on Tuesday. “Yoga has grown in popularity & pleased to hear how extensively they are being practised in Saudi Arabia,” Muraleedharan wrote.

The MoS on Tuesday said the Indian community volunteers in Saudi Arabia are strong pillars of strength for the Indian Embassy, providing much-needed supportive roles to Indians including in jail, deportation and death cases.

“Had an opportunity to meet some of them in Riyadh. Appreciate their immaculate service,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

The MoS External Affairs on Tuesday also interacted with office bearers of various Indian state associations of Riyadh.

“Held a frank discussion on various matters concerning the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” he tweeted.

