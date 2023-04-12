Enchanted Echoes: Naatiya Mushaira Reverberates with Hymns in Praise of Prophet Muhammad

In view of the holy month of Ramadan, Naatiya mushaira was organized in Srinagar…reports Zubair Qureshi

On the eve of Ramadhan, a Naatiya mushaira was organized at a local hotel in Srinagar on Thursday in which many leading and young poets participated.

This Naatiya Mushaira was organized by Nagiba International in collaboration with Meezan Publishers. The mushaira was presided over by renowned writer, poet and former director of Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, Rafiq Raz, while Justice Retired Bashir Ahmed Kirmani, Maulana Shaukat Hussain King and Vashish Saeed were also present in the Presidency.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the chief editor of Nagina International, Vashish Saeed, delivered the welcome speech. Before the start of the mushaira, Maulana Shaukat Hussain King spoke about Naatiya Kalam and presented the historical background of Naat Khwani, after which the official mushaira started.

About 20 poets presented their Naatiya Kalam in this Naatiya Mushaira, among which Rafiq Raz, Aard Irshad, Manzoor Kanth, and Dr. Nilufar Naz Nahvi are worth mentioning.

Rafiq Raz congratulated all the poets while expressing their thoughts on this occasion. He thanked all the organizers for the success of the Mushaira and expressed his satisfaction. During his address, Late Justice Bashir Ahmed Kirmani expressed his happiness on this kind of event on this Holy Month. He said that it is a blessing for poets to be blessed with Natia poetry. He mentioned many famous natiya kalams and tried to highlight the nature of these poems.

Many prominent personalities of the valley participated in the mushaira, including Dr. Rafiq Masoudi, Dr. Rukhsana Jabeen, Dr. Nikhat Nazr, Zarif Ahmed Zarif, Pirzada Abdal Mehjoor, Rashid Kanspori, Muhammad Saleem Salik, Sohail Salem and Zubair Qureshi. At the end, Shabir Matji of Meezan Publications thanked all the guests. Prof. Jawahar Qudosi did the organizing duties.

