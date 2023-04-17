MeitY to organise G20 digital economy meet in Hyderabad

Global experts will share their experience in emerging & telecom technologies and on technology-led inclusive development, the officials said…reports Asian Lite News

Making progress on the ‘G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG)’, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the second in-person meeting of DEWG in Hyderabad from April 17-19, 2023, said the MeitY officials in a press conference here on Sunday.

The press briefing jointly done by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY and K. Rajaraman, Secretary (Telecom) was organised as a part of the curtain raiser event. “The first day of the second meeting of DEWG will begin with side events on April 17, 2023. The inaugural address will be given by Union Minister of State of Communication, Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy”, said the officials.

The side events will focus primarily on Digital Connectivity and will comprise three-panel discussions on the thematic areas namely, ‘High-Speed Mobile Broadband and its Impact on Lives, Society and Industry’, ‘Digital Inclusion: Connecting the Unconnected’, and ‘Sustainable, Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities’. Global experts will share their experience in emerging & telecom technologies and on technology-led inclusive development, the officials said.

The officials further added, “On the second and third day of the meetings, G20 Members, invited guest countries and International Organisations will have an extensive discussion on the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely ‘Digital Public Infrastructure’, ‘Cybersecurity’ and ‘Digital Skilling’.”

Delegates will initiate key sessions on the sidelines on Day 1️⃣ of the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group Meet. The sessions will focus on dialogue around digital entrepreneurship, skilling & other aspects of digitalisation.



Have a look at the agenda!



As per the press conference, the delegates will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad to gain first-hand knowledge of India’s expertise in emerging digital and telecom technologies viz. 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and the various uses cases pertaining to the welfare of citizens. A workshop titled ‘Multi-stakeholder Consultation for Mutual Recognition of Digital Skills’ will also be held on April 18, 2023.

The ‘Stay Safe Online (SSO)’ campaign and ‘G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA)’ have been launched under Indian Presidency to engage with common people especially youths and entrepreneurs in G20 Member States. So far, under the Stay Safe Online campaign, 1,58,000+ persons have participated in the national level Cyber Quizzes. Under DIA, 1600+ Startups have applied for the contest, informed the officials. (ANI)

