Chery Bahrain marks ‘Onam’ festival with key partnership

In line with its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s diverse communities, Chery Bahrain facilitated the smooth organization of ‘Onolsavam’, a festival held at Dana Mall to mark ‘Onam’, celebrated by Keralites worldwide every year. Chery Bahrain was the exclusive transportation partner for the event, providing services to celebrity TV anchors Jeeva Jospeh and Meenakshi Ravendran.

Organised by Gulf Madhyamam, the event offered a range of activities including a major procession, as well as contests for fashion, cooking, flower carpet design, and drawing, with visitors winning several prizes.

Motorcity Assistant General Manager, Saad Alzowayed, took part in the festivities. He commented: “We believe in the power of community engagement. Participating in events like ‘Onolsavam’ is not just about providing transportation services, it’s about building better relations and offering support to the diverse communities that enrich our Kingdom. We are proud to be a part of this event showcasing Bahrain’s cultural diversity.”

In attendance were Motorcity Head of Sales, Sooraj Kumaran; Second Secretary of Indian Embassy Bahrain, Ravi Kumar Jain; actress and celebrity anchor, Meenakshi Raveendran; Regional Manager of Gulf Madhyamam Bahrain, Jaleel Abdulla; and Operational General Manager, Sajith T, in addition to several distinguished guests and senior officials from Lulu.

