India’s EAM to Strengthen Gulf Relations with Qatar, Bahrain Visits

EAM Jaishankar to visit Qatar and Bahrain New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will begin a two-nation visit to Qatar and Bahrain starting Saturday to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and the two countries.

The EAM will be visiting Doha on December 6-7 to participate in the Doha Forum at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. This is the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum on the theme ‘The Innovation Imperative’. The forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to discuss critical challenges facing our world, and to build innovative and action-driven networks.

“As the world grapples with disruptive forces impacting security, climate, economies, and the global order itself, the need for innovative approaches to cooperation and problem-solving has never been more urgent. In a dynamic world, innovation is not only beneficial – it is existential. Organisations, systems, and even societies that do not innovate will be disrupted,” the forum details. The 2024 edition, it mentions, will continue the legacy of impactful dialogue, featuring diverse perspectives to generate actionable insights as participants will explore key sub-themes including geopolitics, emerging technologies, security, economic development and cultural diplomacy.

During the second leg of his visit, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Bahrain on December 8-9, where he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ministerial meeting will review the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and discuss avenues to further solidify the India-Bahrain relationship The EAM will also participate in the 20th edition of IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8, the theme of which is ‘Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security’. During an event last week, Vinod K Jacob, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain, highlighted that there has been a 40 per cent increase in two-way investments since 2019 with the cumulative currently standing at more than USD 1.62 billion. “When we look at the latest data provided by the Government of Bahrain, Indian investments during the one year period 2023 Q2 to 2024 Q2 was USD 265 million.

This represents a substantial increase from the one year period 2023 Q1 to 2024 Q1 when Indian investment was of the order of USD 200 million. It is also pertinent to mention that in the recent past, highly reputed Indian brands have decided to establish a presence in Bahraini market or elevate the already existing engagement,” Jacob said while addressing the inaugural ‘New Age’ event organised by Bahrain Chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (BCICAI) on November 29.

