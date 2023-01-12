Praise pours in for Golden Globes win of ‘RRR’ track ‘Naatu Naatu’

‘Pushpa’ star, Allu Arjun also sent his best wishes to the ‘RRR’ team through Instagram…reports Asian Lite News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the chorus of compliments pouring in for the Golden Globes win of the ‘RRR’ track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas.”

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also tweeted: “The whole country is dancing to #NaatuNaatu today. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of ‘RRR’. Proud moment #GoldenGlobes2023”.

Rashmika Mandana, who became famous as ‘Srivalli’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ shared the clip of the ‘Naatu Naatu’ being feted at the Golden Globes and wrote: “You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaimed: “Proudest moment ever!” Added Venkatesh Daggubati: “Absolutely phenomenal win.”

‘Pushpa’ star, Allu Arjun also sent his best wishes to the ‘RRR’ team through Instagram. Sharing a picture from the awards evening, he wrote: “Prideful moment for all of us. Congratulations to the entire team of ‘RRR’.”

Reacting to the win, ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda was the first to give a “shoutout to Prem Rakshit master for the incredible choreography!”

He continued: “Sitting back and taking a moment to celebrate and absorb what @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999 anna @AlwaysRamCharan anna and the entire team of #RRR is doing. Absolute Legends! Incredible moment for Indian Cinema. Lots of love and power to all of them. They are bringing attention and eyeballs to Indian Cinema. I believe it’s just the start.”

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]