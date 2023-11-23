Kerala Homemaker Wins Gold in Greece

Looking forward, Libas is gearing up for the June Oceanic Championship, aiming for new milestones in her remarkable journey….reports Asian Lite News

Libas P Bava, a homemaker from Kochi, has once again demonstrated her international prowess by clinching a gold medal at the Mediterranean International Open Masters Weightlifting for Women (35 – 39) in the 87kg category held in Marco Polo, Greece.

The victory marks her fifth international medal, underscoring her remarkable journey in the world of weightlifting.

Mentored by Ernakulam NIS Coach Gopala Krishnan, Libas has a noteworthy history in global competitions, having excelled in events like the Masters Commonwealth, Masters World Cup, Asian Championship, and Asia Pacific, consistently earning accolades and medals.

Originally a powerlifter during her college days at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Libas transitioned to weightlifting, progressing from the district to the state and national levels. However, her promising career took an 11-year hiatus after marriage.

Making a triumphant return to the sport last year, Libas overcame challenges with the encouragement and support of her husband, Saadhique Ali, a businessman and film producer.

Reflecting on her recent achievement, she stated, “This competition was very tough, considering the circumstances. My husband was battling pneumonia, and my father was hospitalized with liver cirrhosis and kidney failure. Despite the challenging circumstances and the lack of proper practice, I proceeded to participate, and I want to dedicate my win to them.”

Looking ahead, Libas is preparing for the Oceanic Championship in Australia scheduled for June, setting her sights on new milestones in her inspiring journey.

