Adventures Unleashed

IBW 2023 offers a plethora of unique and adrenaline-pumping experiences. Whether you’re a Moto Cross fan a Big ADV rider or just curious to experience an EV on our tracks, there’s a track for every rider and motorcycle…reports Asian Lite News

India Bike Week (IBW) 2023, is gearing up for its monumental 10th year, on December 8th and 9th, 2023, in partnership with Gulf Syntrac. The festival is all set to deliver an exhilarating celebration of motorcycling culture, adventure, moto thrills, and unity. Echoing the theme of ‘Everyone as One’, IBW will pave the future of the festival along with guaranteeing unforgettable moments for the new global Indian motorcycling enthusiast!

Martin Da Costa, Festival Director of India Bike Week and CEO of 70 EMG says,” For all on the IBW Team it is sometimes a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to know that in 2023 India Bike Week is celebrating 10 Years of the Festival. It’s 10X in 2023 because that is how the festival and the entire Motorbiking Culture and Community seem to have grown over the past decade. From a few thousand leisure bikers back in 2013, India now has hundreds of thousands of riders using their bikes for travelling, cross-country trips, experiences, and connecting with like-minded souls. We’ve seen motorcycle clubs mushroom across the country, women bikers from across India using their machines to get together and assert their independence and freedom, Indian Motorcycle Racers emerge, whole sub-cultures of motorcycle builders and designers establish businesses.”

Some of the 2023 highlights that one can witness are:

Races and rides: IBW 2023 offers a plethora of unique and adrenaline-pumping experiences. Whether you’re a Moto Cross fan a Big ADV rider or just curious to experience an EV on our tracks, there’s a track for every rider and motorcycle. IBW will offer 6 different tracks, including 3 race tracks by CEAT – the challenging Flat Track, Enduro track, the thrilling Mud Rush, and a one-of-a-kind CEAT Super Cross League preview. The Gulf Syntrac Tivra track features an interesting half-velodrome where one can ride in concentric circles as high as your skill and bravery can take you. The IBW Pentathlon by Gulf Syntrac will be scoring the best times of Pentathlon racers across 5 tracks. Attendees can participate in daring activities such as the Ring of Fire, the thrilling Well Of Death daredevilry, where one can witness an Ola EV scooter in the Well for the first time! Master the art of wheelies at our dedicated Wheelie track, and watch the high-energy somersaults at Gulf Syntrac’s FMX Moto Mayhem by Austrian Thomas Wirnsberger and Sebastian Westberg from Finland. For those seeking the future of biking, dive into the world of electric mobility with a variety of cutting-edge EV motorcycles and scooters. Feel the power and precision as you test ride these electric marvels on our dynamic tracks, alongside an impressive lineup and unveils of ICE bikes from OEM partners like Harley-Davidson, Hero, Triumph, Suzuki, Aprilia, KTM, and Kawasaki. And that’s not all – be part of the excitement as we unveil the revolutionary Orxa Mantis, a game-changer in the world of electric motorcycles.

Adventure Tales of Big Trip Speakers: Prepare for an exhilarating journey through the captivating narratives of esteemed speakers which include distinguished international globetrotters along with Indian trotters, each weaving their tapestry of exploration. With a decade of IBW bringing such explorers to the forefront, this year’s stage is set for captivating stories and exciting throwbacks, reflecting incredible journeys over the last ten years at Ladakh Tent.

• Simon and Lisa Thomas: Renowned for their awe-inspiring 17-year global journeys over 800,000 km, this dynamic duo embodies the spirit of adventure, resilience, and passion.

• Juvena Huang (The Wandering Wasp): A fearless traveller on a scooter, Juvena Huang’s Asian adventure breaks stereotypes, celebrating the spirit of women as avid travellers.

• Karolis Mieliauskas: Hailing from Lithuania, Karolis shares extraordinary experiences from “The world’s coldest bike ride”, igniting the adventurous spirit.

• Gaurav Sharma (Wander. da): A storyteller with a super cool Hindi podcast, Gaurav’s series unfolds a 25,000 km motorcycle trip across South America.

• Yogesh Alekari (roaming_wheeels): An architect turned mountaineer, Yogesh embarks on a 100-day bike journey from Mumbai to London, covering three continents and 24 countries.

• Noor Bee (Nomadic Hijabi Rider): Conquering thousands of kilometres, Reshma leaves a trail of courage and inspiration, venturing from Bangalore into the enchanting landscapes of Nepal.

• Claudia Wodarz aka @missridealot – She’s ridden in more than 10 countries on her current solo ride including Central and South East Asia! And she’s ridden everything from Supersports to big ADVs.

Music, Food, Ride Outs & Moto Culture: IBW 2023’s music lineup boasts top artists headlined by Nucleya and features DJ talents like Gurbaxx, Nash Jr, Disco Kid, Aviv Pereira, Aarifah, and the sensational Gully Gang showcase. Vipin Mishra Project’s “FolkRoad” will premier their teaser – a music composer’s adventure on his motorcycle to the far corners of India in search of forgotten nomadic music. With diverse musical styles, the festival promises to be a haven for music enthusiasts for the two days at Hilltop!

