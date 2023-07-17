Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil, says Musk

Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has crossed 150 million user sign-ups despite a usage drop…reports Asian Lite News

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Monday said that Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is “really burning” the “midnight oil.” When a user tweeted, “BREAKING: After forgetting about his app for a week the CEO of that other app has finally made a post.”

Musk replied, “He’s really burning the midnight oil lol.” Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

Earlier, in response to a tweet about Meta CEO’s investment in the Metaverse, Musk said, “Censorship pays them well.” On the other hand, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared that Zuckerberg requested to follow him on Threads, and wrote, “Too soon b.”

Meanwhile, in response to a user’s tweet about low engagement on the platform, Musk said, “We’re trying hard to stop bots and trolls on this platform, so that may be part of the reason.”

When another user posted that Twitter will introduce “Profile Viewers” similar to LinkedIn which would allow users to see who visited their profiles in the last 24 hours. The Twitter-owner replied, “Not happening”. “If I follow an account & they keep posting about it, they will be unfollowed,” he posted.

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups

According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

“It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016,” the report said.

Recent information revealed that Threads has gained the largest user presence in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of its downloads.

Following India is Brazil, contributing to approximately 22 per cent of Threads’ installations, and the US, representing nearly 16 per cent of the total.

Completing the top five markets for Threads are Mexico which accounts for 8 per cent of downloads, and Japan with 5 per cent, the report said.

Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch. The app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

