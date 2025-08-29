Uber Targets India Dominance

On the subject of travel, Khosrowshahi observed that booking processes remain outdated and ripe for disruption. “I don’t think that the travel industry has innovated that much

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has described India as the ride-hailing giant’s “must-win” mobility market, calling it the company’s third-largest globally with more than 1.4 million drivers. He said the country’s growth trajectory makes it critical not only for today but also for the next decade.

Speaking on a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Khosrowshahi highlighted the “spectacular” expansion of Uber in India, while acknowledging the changing competitive landscape. “India is an absolute must-win for Uber, not just tomorrow, but 10 years from now,” he said.

While Ola was historically the primary rival, Khosrowshahi pointed to Rapido as the more formidable challenger today. “The real test of the business isn’t how fast you can grow if you’re spending. It’s actually how fast you can grow while you’re profitable. And I think Rapido is a long way away from that. But they’ve been innovative,” he remarked.

Khosrowshahi underscored the importance of electrification to India’s mobility future. “If we’re going to lead here long-term, EVs have to be central. Autonomous and electric vehicles will transform mobility, but the innovation curve takes time,” he said.

The Uber chief also advised startups to scale only after proving their product-market fit. He suggested that early-stage companies should target niche markets to achieve sustainable growth and long-term investor value rather than chasing expansion prematurely.

On the subject of travel, Khosrowshahi observed that booking processes remain outdated and ripe for disruption. “I don’t think that the travel industry has innovated that much. The booking experience looks quite similar, and it frustrates me. Travel discovery is going to get much better. Agents can do a great job of reducing your list and collating options, but that final decision will still be yours,” he said.

He predicted that hotel check-ins could soon be as seamless as hailing a ride, with artificial intelligence leading the transformation. Khosrowshahi sees the “biggest disruption” emerging from agentic AI systems capable of comparing options, booking travel, and managing complex itineraries. “You want an agent that’s a combination of explore and exploit… not just showing you what you’ve liked in the past, but surprising you with new choices as well,” he explained.

Beyond efficiency, Khosrowshahi stressed personalisation as the next frontier in travel technology, adding that AI could help deliver experiences tailored to individual preferences rather than generic recommendations.

Expanding on Uber’s broader vision, he described the company as more than a ride-hailing service. “I really want Uber to be like that operating system for your everyday life. We make your everyday life a little bit easier,” he said, citing Uber’s growth as a product of “hard choices,” including the 2020 sale of Uber Eats to Zomato in India. “We didn’t think we could win in India, and we wanted to really focus on mobility,” he added.

Looking to the future, Khosrowshahi said autonomous driving is inevitable and ultimately beneficial for society, though he acknowledged the transition would be gradual. Both technology and infrastructure must mature, while Uber and its driver-partners will also need time to adapt.