EY, Microsoft Boost AI Skills

The AI Skills Passport is a fully online programme with approximately 10 hours of comprehensive content, available in both English and Hindi to maximize accessibility across India’s diverse linguistic landscape

In a landmark initiative to bridge India’s widening artificial intelligence (AI) skills gap, global consulting giant EY and tech leader Microsoft have jointly launched the AI Skills Passport, a free online programme designed to equip young Indians with practical, job-ready AI skills.

The programme targets individuals aged 16 and above — including students and early-career professionals — aiming to democratize access to high-quality AI education and empower the youth to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Following a successful global rollout earlier this year, which witnessed over 40,000 enrollments and more than 13,000 completions, EY and Microsoft are now focusing on India, a country with vast potential but significant gaps in AI preparedness.

According to NASSCOM, only 31 percent of Indian professionals currently feel adequately equipped to leverage AI tools effectively — a critical barrier to the country’s digital transformation goals.

Monesh Dange, Partner and Leader, Alliances and Ecosystems at EY India, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “In an era where AI is revolutionising work and redefining career paths, the launch of the AI Skills Passport addresses India’s growing demand for skilled AI talent.”

Dange added, “Many professionals remain unprepared to harness AI’s full potential. Together with Microsoft, we’re committed to ensuring this programme is not only free but impactful at scale, providing access for everyone to build essential AI skills.”

The curriculum is modular and interactive, combining video lessons, practical exercises, and asynchronous assessments that allow learners to engage at their own pace. It covers a broad spectrum — from AI fundamentals and responsible AI practices to industry-specific applications spanning healthcare, finance, and technology.

What sets the programme apart is its focus on real-world relevance. It incorporates case studies, hands-on projects, and practical career guidance such as résumé building, interview preparation, and networking strategies — all designed to boost employability in a competitive job market.

Upon successful completion, participants earn a verifiable digital badge. This credential can be showcased on professional profiles and resumes, strengthening their position in an AI-driven economy that increasingly values demonstrable skills.

Bhaskar Basu, Enterprise Partnerships Leader at Microsoft India & South Asia, highlighted the youth-centric vision behind the programme, saying, “AI is transforming India’s digital economy, with youth at its core. The AI Skills Passport, launched in partnership with EY, reflects our vision of ‘AI for all’ and our commitment to fostering future-ready talent.”

This collaboration between EY and Microsoft aligns with broader national priorities to harness AI’s transformative potential while addressing the urgent need for talent development and digital inclusion.

With technology evolving rapidly, initiatives like the AI Skills Passport are crucial to ensuring that India’s young workforce is not only prepared for today’s jobs but is also adaptable to the innovations of tomorrow.

As AI reshapes industries and creates new opportunities, this programme offers an important stepping stone for millions of young Indians eager to participate in the country’s emerging AI economy — equipped, confident, and ready to succeed.