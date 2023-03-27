1B Meals Endowment collects Dh247m in a week

The campaign received donations from 13,220 major contributors, individuals, businesses and public and private sector players….reports Asian Lite News

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, has so far recorded AED 247 million, one week after its launch.

The campaign received donations from 13,220 major contributors, individuals, businesses and public and private sector players.

Among those, 13,195 contributors donated via smart channels.

The campaign is a practical example of the UAE’s long-held values of giving and generosity, and a community-wide response to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s call for aiding those in need.

Key Milestone

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustaining charitable efforts, opening the door for everyone hoping to make a lasting impact. On the other hand, the remarkable response we see across the UAE community is a reflection of its long-held values of giving and generosity, and a testament of its moral sense of responsibility towards the global efforts to eradicate hunger around the world.

“The campaign paves the way for a new concept of charitable work that is sustainable and impactful in a way that meets the specific needs of underprivileged populations. The food aid endowment fund created under the campaign is a key milestone in UAE’s humanitarian efforts.

“Our community’s race to contribute, with 13,220 contributors donating AED 247 million in one week only, is not new to our community. We are confident that the next days will see more contributions to the endowment fund,” he concluded.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programmes to fight and eradicate hunger, and support vulnerable groups around the world.

Donation Channels

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

Good for All

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds upon the success of previous food aid campaigns launched under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past 3 years, starting in Ramadan of 2020 with “10 Million Meals”, which was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind, supporting victims of the COVID-19 pandemic within the UAE. This was followed by the “100 Million Meals” campaign in 2021, the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia. Last year’s “One Billion Meals” was the largest on its kind regionally, providing 1 billion meals in 50 countries.

Further establishing the UAE’s leading position in humanitarian work, regionally and internationally, and highlighting its community’s solidarity with those in need without discrimination, the campaign helps establish the role of endowment as a development tool that ensures the sustainable charity and contributes to the global endeavour to fight and eradicate hunger in line with Sustainable Development Goals

