20 world leaders, 250 minsters to attend WGS

The World Government Summit 2023 will witness the participation of 20 presidents and more than 250 ministers, said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation.

The WGS will be held in Dubai from 13th to 15th February, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments”. The summit witnesses the participation of presidents, governments, ministers, officials, heads of international organisations and companies, thought leaders, global experts and prominent business leaders from the private sector.

“In its 2023 edition, the World Government Summit will witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay; and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” said Al Gergawi.

Al Gergawi pointed that this year’s edition will bring together more than 250 ministers, and more than 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and global experts around the world.

Leading The World For a Brighter Future



To learn from each other, coordinate and lead governments and societies with fruitful results; the world leaders will meet at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the UAE from February, 13 to 15, 2023.#WGS #wgs2023 #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/I0hzQKX16l — World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 6, 2023

He added that more than 80 international, regional and governmental organisations will enrich the sessions and forums.

The sessions will witness the participation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum; Kristalina Georgieva the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the Director-General of the World Health Organisation; Ahmed Aboul Gheit , Arab League Secretary-General; Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group; Jasem Al-Budaiwi the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC); the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director and Executive Vice President.

In addition to a speech delivered by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and a speech from the President of the World Bank.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the International Labour Organisation, will be participating.

He added that the summit will host a number of international leaders in the private sector, such as Ray Dalio is Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates; Alan Schwartz, CEO of Guggenheim Partners; Hiroshi Mikitani the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Inc; and Christian Bruch the President and CEO of Siemens Energy.

Also, the summit will host a group of scientists such as the economist Esther Duflo and the chemist Dr. Roger Kornberg, Nobel Prize winners.

The agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 speakers from thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the world will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies towards the future.

The Summit signed partnerships with more than 80 strategic, knowledge and media partners, and this year it issued 20 knowledge reports, in cooperation with the most important international research institutions.

The Summit will host a keynote and a dialogue entitled “Ras Al Khaimah… the past, the present and Future”, during which Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will review the emirate’s vision, its most important experiences within the march of development in various sectors, and the prominent directions toward the future.

A number of forums, will be hosted in partnership with regional and international organisations, including the “Time 100” Gala, the Brilliant Minds Dialogue, the Agility in Government Forum, the Arab Public Administration Forum, and the GCC Best Practices Forum, in addition to the second edition of the Arab meeting for young Leaders.

During the summit, high-level ministerial meetings will be held, such as the meeting of Arab finance ministers in the presence of the President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the meeting of Arab youth ministers in the presence of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

80 bilateral agreements and major meeting will be witnessed during this current edition of the summit, aiming to provide an opportunity for decision-makers from around the world to consolidate cooperation and exchange visions on future governments.

6 themes

The World Government Summit 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions within 6 main themes, including Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

