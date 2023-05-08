300 Syrians receive urgent treatment under Op Gallant Knight 2

The ERC-led humanitarian initiatives came in cooperation with Latakia Health Directorate as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts…reports Asian Lite News

The number of beneficiaries of humanitarian, medical and treatment aid has reached about 1,100 Syrian families, with some 6,000 people, including 300 Syrian beneficiaries of urgent medical cases, according to the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation in Syria operating as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 2” that was launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence.

The ERC-led humanitarian initiatives came in cooperation with Latakia Health Directorate as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families after the 6th February earthquake and to stand by the fraternal people of Syria in their current circumstances, especially with the displacement of many of them to the countryside of Latakia and its surrounding areas.

The medical specialities, supervised by the ERC delegation in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, included those suffering from cancer with chemotherapy treatment for patients, in addition to emergency and critical specialities such as fractures, heart operations, ophthalmology, hearing, and total joint replacement operations, in addition to the distribution of several wheelchairs.

ا

The ERC delegation said that a complete medical file had been prepared for the vulnerable and affected patients by the earthquake, and the procedures started for receiving treatment and performing immediate surgeries. The delegation also added that ten urgent cases from several areas in Latakia were sent to the UAE for medical treatment.

Operation “Gallant Knight 2” is one of the essential forms of the UAE’s support for the Syrian people under the wise leadership’s directives.

Some 181 aircraft and three ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were airlifted as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the Syrian people.

ALSO READ: Goa Tourism concludes successful participation in ATM 2023

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]