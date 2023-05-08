UAE welcomes talks between Sudan’s warring factions

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has welcomed the start of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) commended the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and their efforts to ensure the dialogue succeeds, stressing the importance of reaching a consensus to end the crisis between parties, and avoid further suffering for the Sudanese people.

The Ministry expressed hope that this step would facilitate the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to affected areas, particularly for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, leads to the restoration of peace and security, and realises the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability in all areas.

Evacuation

An evacuation plane carrying 178 nationals from seven countries arrived in the UAE this afternoon from Sudan, which has experienced clashes since mid-April.

The plane carried the most vulnerable groups of the sick, children, the elderly, and women, as the UAE has placed them at the top of its priorities. Among those evacuated onboard the flight was a Sudanese child who was injured in ongoing clashes in Sudan and was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi to receive the necessary medical care.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed the success of the UAE evacuation operation as part of the country’s humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening international cooperation and solidarity. The Ministry underscored the continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian approach based on protecting civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

The UAE continues to provide services to various nationals during their evacuation and stay in the city of Port Sudan. Moreover, the UAE hosts hundreds of nationals from approximately 24 different nationalities evacuated to the UAE over five flights since 29th April, providing all necessary care services while they are in the UAE prior to returning to their home countries.

